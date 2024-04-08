Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.16. 753,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,286. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

