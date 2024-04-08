Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Lifted by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

