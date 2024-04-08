Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $34,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $57.80. 2,234,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,566. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

