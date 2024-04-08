Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Increased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

