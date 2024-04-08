Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $517.63. 212,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,425. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

