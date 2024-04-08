Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $119.53. 464,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,065. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

