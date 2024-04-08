Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 427.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

VFH stock opened at $100.68 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $102.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

