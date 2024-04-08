Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 427.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 62,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,548,000. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,905,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $100.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

