Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Cut by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 296,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS:ESGV opened at $91.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.