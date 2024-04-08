Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.49. 552,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,386. The company has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

