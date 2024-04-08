Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 7,373 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,318. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

