Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,033 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,898,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,772. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

