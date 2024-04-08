Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 42.16% of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

STLG stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.34. 17,524 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35.

