Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.94. The company had a trading volume of 704,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.54. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

