Valley National Advisers Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,897. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

