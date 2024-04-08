Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.26. 626,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

