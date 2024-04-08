Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 2,538 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,403.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,451,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,785. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.