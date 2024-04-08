Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 5,538 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11,302.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.03 and a 200 day moving average of $211.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

