Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.62.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.