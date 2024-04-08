Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.89. 2,534,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.26. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.93.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

