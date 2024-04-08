UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.07. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Equities analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $306,829 over the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

