Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,567 shares of company stock worth $853,087. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,226,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,414,000 after buying an additional 660,966 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,065,000 after buying an additional 218,740 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 3,725,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,465,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after buying an additional 863,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after buying an additional 108,039 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.43 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Research analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

