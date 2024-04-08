Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $15.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTI. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $503.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

