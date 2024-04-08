United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $308.00

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $308.00 and last traded at $306.30, with a volume of 14274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.00.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.36.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.34%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.