United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %
UBFO opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.60.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
