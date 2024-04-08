United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

UBFO opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.