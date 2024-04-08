United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.3%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $150.59 and last traded at $150.95. Approximately 866,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,368,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.36.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

