United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $150.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,558. The firm has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

