United Capital Management of KS Inc. Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Waste Management stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.66. The stock had a trading volume of 661,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,772. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

