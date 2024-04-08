United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 3,393 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.34.

BAC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,304,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,287,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

