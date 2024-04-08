United Capital Management of KS Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.2% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $9.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $774.99. 806,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,048. The company has a market capitalization of $736.36 billion, a PE ratio of 134.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $363.04 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

