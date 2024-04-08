United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 2.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.59 on Monday, reaching $172.49. 68,800,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,616,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average of $216.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

