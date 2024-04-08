United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $784,000 Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 310,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,069. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.