United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,331.81. 734,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,289.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,088.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

