United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.86. 3,214,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,696. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

