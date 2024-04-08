United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 1,707 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,256,365. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

