United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UAL. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

