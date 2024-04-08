Uniswap Market Capitalization Tops $6.98 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.98 billion and approximately $138.36 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $11.66 or 0.00016208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00144138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008093 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001329 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

