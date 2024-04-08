Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 119.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

