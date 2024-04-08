Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $107.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,721. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

