Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $83.93 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $83.93 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21851392 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,116,478.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

