UBS Group Downgrades Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $796.17 million, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
