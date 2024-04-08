UBS Group Downgrades Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $796.17 million, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 789,477 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 321,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

