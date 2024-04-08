UBS Group Downgrades CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.64.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $188,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $111,004,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.