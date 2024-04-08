Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.81.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.