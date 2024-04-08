Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.84

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 482412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TKC

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.