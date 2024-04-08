Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TNP stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.