Truist Financial Trims EQT (NYSE:EQT) Target Price to $35.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.