Truist Financial Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $84.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.