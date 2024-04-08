Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 2.0% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ELV. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $509.80. The stock had a trading volume of 354,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,417. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $506.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

