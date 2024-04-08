Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 59 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 46,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at $449,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $381.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

