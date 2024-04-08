Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Sells 39,644 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,644 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

